Apply now Job no: 542667

Work type: Continuing, Tenure Track

Location: Canberra / ACT

Categories: Academic



Classification: Level C



Classification: Academic Level B or C

Salary Package: Level B $101,805 – $115,428 pa plus 17% superannuation

Level C $122,240 - $135.866 pa plus 17% superannuation

Terms: Full-time, continuing and/or tenure track

The Mathematical Sciences Institute (MSI) is seeking to appoint two continuing and/or tenure track mathematicians in the areas of applied and/or computational mathematics.

These positions are available at the Academic Level B and/or Level C (which equate to the positions of Assistant/Associate Professor within the United States of America).

About the Mathematical Science Institute (MSI)

The MSI is one of the leading mathematics departments in Australia.

The MSI, within the ANU College of Science, aims for research and educational outcomes of the highest quality. The Institute comprises approximately 49 academics and seven professional staff members and is located in a new modern, sustainable, award winning building with state-of-the-art research and teaching facilities. The MSI has research strengths in a broad range of areas, including algebraic geometry, representation theory, number theory, algebraic and geometric topology, non-linear partial differential equations, harmonic analysis, geometric analysis, computational mathematics, applied mathematics, mathematical physics and probability/stochastics.

The Institute offers a variety of courses and programs catering to undergraduate, Honours and postgraduate students. The ANU also offers two research-focused degrees for undergraduate mathematics students. The recently introduced Bachelor of Mathematical Sciences is expanding student numbers in the mathematics major, and the elite Bachelor of Philosophy degree attracts a significant number of the very best undergraduates. The MSI offers the most comprehensive undergraduate coursework offerings in mathematics in Australia and supports students through scholarships and prizes. The MSI currently teaches 1960 undergraduate coursework students, and there is a combined total of 108 students in the Honours, MSc, MPhil and PhD programs.

Position overview

The Mathematical Sciences Institute is seeking to offer up to two continuing and/or tenure track appointments at the Academic Level B and/or Level C (which equate to the positions of Assistant/Associate Professor within the United States of America).

These positions are established for early to mid-career academics to pursue their research career in applied and/or computational mathematics. MSI is particularly keen to invigorate its teaching and research programs in the areas of scientific computing, high-performance computing, data science and welcomes applications from candidates in these areas. Nevertheless, applicants in all areas of applied and computational mathematics will be seriously considered.

The level of this appointment, Academic Level B or C, is to be determined by the appointee’s current research and teaching expertise.

Applicants are expected to have an outstanding record in research and teaching relative to the level of their application. The positions involve teaching both in the candidate’s area of specialisation and standard mathematics undergraduate courses. Successful candidates will have access to a four-year start up grant to support research, visitors and conference travel.

Joint appointments with other parts of the University are a possibility, depending on their fit with other research groups at ANU.

The Mathematical Sciences Institute sits within the ANU College of Science.

The Australian National University is a world-leading institution and provides a range of lifestyle, financial and non-financial rewards and programs to support staff in maintaining a healthy work/life balance whilst encouraging success in reaching their full career potential.

ANU values diversity and inclusion and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to those of all backgrounds and identities.

Application information

All application documentation, including at least three (3) reference letters, must be submitted on MathJobs.org.

In order to apply for this role please ensure that you upload the following documents:

A covering letter or statement addressing the selection criteria.

A current curriculum vitae (CV), including a publication list.

A research and teaching vision statement describing achievements and future career plans.

At least three (3) current letters of recommendation. The references should be uploaded by the referee to MathJobs.org.

Closing date

Review of your application is guaranteed if the materials are received by 21 November 2021. The search will continue until the positions are filled, or until 30 June 2022, whichever comes first.

The selection committee intends to invite shortlisted candidates to MSI to present a zoom seminar and interview before the Christmas closure 2021.

For more information, please contact the Director, Professor Lilia Ferrario via email at director.msi@anu.edu.au.

For further information about MSI, please see our website.

The ANU conducts background checks on potential employees, and employment in this position is conditional on satisfactory results in accordance with the Background Checking Procedure which sets out the types of checks required by each type of position.

Position Description & Selection Criteria