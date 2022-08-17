Classification: ANU Officer 6 (Technical)

Salary package: $84,019 - $87,862 per annum plus 17% superannuation

Term: Full time, Fixed term (up to 18 months with possibility of extension based on funding)

Work in a laboratory with high-end robotics and automation equipment

Liaise with clients to develop assays across a variety of biochemical and cell-based approaches (functional genomic and therapeutic approaches) which span boutique assays through to high-throughput screens

Be part of a collaborative and focused team who are dedicated to excellence in all aspects of what we do

Position overview

ANU has an international reputation for research and education relevant to the health and well-being of the population of Australia, as well as that of the developing world. This is achieved through discovery research, applied research in health service settings, research-led teaching in health and medical sciences, and the translation of research findings into practice and policy. The ANU College of Health and Medicine comprises the School of Medicine and Psychology, the John Curtin School of Medical Research and the National Center for Epidemiology and Population Health. These schools work together to deliver world-class research and education across the spectrum of medicine and health-related fields, working in partnership with the health sector at local, national and international levels.

Located within the JCSMR is the ACRF Biomolecular Resource Facility (BRF), which provides consultancy and services using high-end technologies and equipment. One of these services is the ANU Centre for Therapeutic Discovery (ACTD), a multi-million dollar dedicated high throughput screening facility which opened in February 2017 and enables researchers to perform high throughput compound and functional screens to identify new biomarkers for the treatment of disease.

We are looking for an experienced Technician to provide high-level support by assisting with the ongoing operation of the ACTD, including the operation of robotic/screening equipment, maintenance of equipment and consumables, and assisting clients with carrying out their screens/experiments. If you are an excellent communicator who is organised and enthusiastic, as well as having experience in high throughput screening (including automated platforms), assay design, cell biology and imaging techniques (in particular cell culture, confocal microscopy and FACS), then we would welcome an application from you.

For more information, please contact Dr Amee George, Manager, ANU Centre for Therapeutic Discovery: E: amee.george@anu.edu.au

The University actively encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. For more information on employment opportunities, contact our Indigenous Employment Consultant via: indigenous.employment@anu.edu.au

ANU values diversity and inclusion and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to those of all backgrounds and identities. For more information about staff equity at ANU, visit https://services.anu.edu.au/human-resources/respect-inclusion

Application information

In order to apply for this role please make sure that you upload the following documents:

A statement addressing the selection criteria.

A current curriculum vitae (CV) which includes the names and contact details of at least three referees (preferably including a current or previous supervisor). If your CV does not include referees you can complete these online when prompted in the application form.

Other documents, if required.

Applications which do not address the selection criteria may not be considered for the position.

Please note: The successful candidate will be required to undergo a background check during the recruitment process. An offer of employment is conditional on satisfactory results.