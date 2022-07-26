Apply now Job no: 546297

Work type: Fixed Term

Location: Canberra / ACT

Categories: Academic



Classification: Level A



Classification: Academic Level A/B

Salary package: $76,271 - $117,736 plus 17% superannuation

Term: Full Time, Fixed Term (3 years)

Position overview

We are recruiting Postdoctoral Fellows/Research Fellows to work across a number of projects within the newly formalised National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research. The Centre comprises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (and non-Indigenous) academic and professional staff and a vibrant study body; members of the Centre are enthusiastic about nurturing, mentoring and continuing to learn.

The new team member(s) will contribute to research that directly informs programs and policies of tangible benefit to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across Australia. They will engage with leading scholars in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing research, as well as external community and policy partners.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and impactful team at Australia’s national university. One of ANU’s defining roles is to contribute to improving the health and wellbeing of Indigenous peoples. You will gain experience working in a world class institution in the collection, analysis and interpretation of data and dissemination of research findings.

The new Centre is uniquely placed to make a meaningful contribution to improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing. The Centre objectives include:

Upholding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leadership, governance and ways of knowing, being and doing.

Conducting high quality health and wellbeing research of local, national and international significance.

Informing programs, policy and practice in local, state/territory and national jurisdictions.

Building and delivering a training and education program reflecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and wellbeing priorities, focused on community capability, policy makers, and undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Located in the National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health (NCEPH), the National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing Research is well placed to conduct meaningful and transformative health research that delivers on the priorities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

The Postdoctoral Fellow/Research Fellow will contribute to cutting-edge innovative and multidisciplinary research in areas of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander wellbeing, in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals, communities, and organisations. Postdoctoral Fellows/Research Fellows will be expected to be organised, reliable and work with limited supervision. Some domestic travel may also be involved. This position will allow for further development in research, evaluation and implementation of programs, as well as opportunities to pursue independent research. Some domestic travel may also be involved.

For more information please contact Dr Raglan Maddox T: +61 2 6125 5617 E: Raglan.Maddox@anu.edu.au

Application information

In order to apply for his role, please make sure that you upload the following documents:

A statement addressing the selection criteria (<800 words).

A current curriculum vitae (CV) which includes the names and contact details of at least three referees (preferably including a current or previous supervisor). If your CV does not include referees you can complete these online when prompted in the application form.

Other documents, if required.

Applications which do not address the selection criteria may not be considered for the position.

Please note: The successful applicant will be required to undergo a background check during the recruitment process. An offer of employment is conditional on satisfactory results.

Position Description & Selection Criteria