Classification: Academic Level B

Salary package: $103,841 - $117,736 per annum plus 17% superannuation

Terms: full time, fixed term (2 years)

Position overview

Identified Position: Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants

The ANU College of Business and Economics (CBE) and the Charles Darwin University (CDU) College of Indigenous Futures, Education and the Arts (CIFEA) are excited to partner on this joint appointment of Lecturer for a two year fixed term appointment. The position undertakes a significant role in research and teaching at both ANU and CDU and will help advance the collaboration between CBE and CIFEA.

In addition to pursuing their own research agenda the position will participate in the management and delivery of courses, including those for bespoke student cohorts. You will be spending 50% of your time at each university. The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure and is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander persons in line with the strategies in the ANU Enterprise Agreement.

The College of Business and Economics (CBE) seeks to advance knowledge through high quality teaching and research. We contribute to associated professions, industry and government by conducting world-class, long-term strategic research, and through the provision of a range of specialised undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs.

As a part of Australia's leading university, CBE provides an excellent educational experience for our students. Our global alumni network reaches the world's leading companies, policy agencies and universities.

We strongly believe that the way in which we operate is defined by our Values and Behaviours and encourage you to apply if you are looking for a workplace that encourages respect, collegiality and excellence.

Charles Darwin University (CDU) aims to be Australia’s most connected University with our people at the heart of all we do.

CDU’s College of Indigenous Futures, Education and the Arts (CIFEA) delivers teaching and research across diverse areas such as Humanities and Social Science; Indigenous Futures and Education. We want to increase opportunities for Australian First Nations people by increasing First Nations student access, participation and success in training and education programs. This position will benefit Indigenous Australian communities and outcomes by building opportunities through Indigenous lead, as well as partnered and informed work.

ANU values diversity and inclusion and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to those of all backgrounds and identities. For more information about staff equity at ANU, visit https://services.anu.edu.au/human-resources/respect-inclusion

For enquiries, please contact: Richard Farran, CBE Human Resources Manager. E: richard.farran@anu.edu.au

Application information

In order to apply for this role please make sure that you upload the following documents:

A statement addressing the selection criteria.

A current curriculum vitae (CV) which includes the names and contact details of at least three referees (preferably including a current or previous supervisor). If your CV does not include referees you can complete these online when prompted in the application form.

This advertisement has been prepared in accordance with the University’s Identified Positions Procedure

Applications which do not address the selection criteria may not be considered for the position.

Please note: The successful candidate must have rights to live and work in this country and will be required to undergo a background check during the recruitment process. An offer of employment is conditional on satisfactory results.

Position Description & Selection Criteria