Location: Canberra / ACT

Classification: ANU Officer Grade 6/7 (Administration)

Salary package: $84,019 - $96,713 per annum plus 17% superannuation

Apply your creative and technical skills to produce stories celebrating the work of our researchers, students and alumni.

Work with a multidisciplinary team with a strong focus on applying storytelling techniques to drive engagement across websites and social media channels.

Opportunity to use excellent technical equipment in a creative environment.

Position overview

We are seeking an experienced multimedia content producer to apply their expert editing skills in packaging short videos, graphics, slideshows and photos about research, people and our campus environment at the ANU College of Science.

Working within the College’s Marketing and Communications Team, this is an opportunity to help our stories about science research and education come to life with captivating visual content.

The ideal candidate will have an expert eye for detail and the ability to ensure our content meets the visual, style and editorial standards befitting Australia’s national university.

For further information, please contact Amanda Cox E: amanda.cox@anu.edu.au

The Australian National University’s College of Science delivers world-class research and education in astronomy, biological sciences, chemistry, Earth sciences, environment and society, mathematical sciences, physics and science communication.

At the ANU College of Science, our staff and students come from all over the world to conduct, and to learn about, scientific research at the highest level. Our researchers are working at the forefront of their fields, carrying out research that both advances our understanding of the world, and has real-world impact, through our engagement with industry and with government agencies. Our students come from all parts of Australia, and from overseas, to learn from outstanding researchers, in small classes taught in state-of-the-art teaching spaces and laboratories.

Application information

In order to apply for this role please make sure that you upload the following documents:

A statement addressing the selection criteria.

A current curriculum vitae (CV) which includes the names and contact details of at least three referees (preferably including a current or previous supervisor). If your CV does not include referees you can complete these online when prompted in the application form.

A portfolio containing examples of photography and videography work, or links to previous photography and videography work.

Other documents, if required.

Applications which do not address the selection criteria may not be considered for the position.

Position Description & Selection Criteria