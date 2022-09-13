Classification: ANU Officer 6/7 (Administration)

Salary package: $84,019 - $96,713 plus 17% superannuation

Term: Full time, Fixed term (2 positions available, 2 years, January 2023 start date)

Be part of an innovative ANU research team working at the forefront of Indigenous genomic medical research

Flexible location (Canberra, Perth, Broome or Darwin)

Extensive travel in remote northern and Western Australia

Position overview

The Community Engagement Coordinator will undertake consultation and engagement with Indigenous communities to support the research activities of the National Centre for Indigenous Genomics (NCIG). NCIG consults deeply and continuously with Indigenous Australians to deliver a world-standard, Indigenous-led model for Indigenous genomic research. Broadly, NCIG is involved in two streams of research:

creation of an Australian 'reference genome' which will provide ongoing underlying data for a wide range of medical research; identifying the views of Indigenous Australians on best practice for governance of genomic data (collection, management, storage and use).

For further information please contact Azure Hermes E: azure.hermes@anu.edu.au

The University actively encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. For more information on employment opportunities, contact our Indigenous Employment Consultant via: indigenous.employment@anu.edu.au

