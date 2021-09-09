Apply now Job no: 542035

Work type: Fixed Term

Location: Canberra / ACT

Categories: Professional



Classification: ANU Officer 8



Classification: ANU Officer Grade 8 (Administration)

Salary package: $101,604 - $108,648 plus 17% Superannuation

Term: Full time, fixed-term (24 Months)

Provide cultural impact on ANU, supporting Australian's First Nations Portfolio

Applications from Indigenous candidates are strongly supported and encouraged

Position overview

It is the Australian National University's strategic objective to be an employer of choice for Indigenous Australians and has a passionate focus on supporting Indigenous employment and retention.



The Senior Consultant - Indigenous Employment and Retention role facilitates an appropriately supportive environment and identifying career paths for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across the University.



Working with ANU First Nations Portfolio, the HR Division Culture & Development team, Recruitment and Executive Search teams as well as external agencies and Indigenous communities, the Senior Consultant - Indigenous Employment and Retention position is essential for providing high levels of advice and support to key stakeholders and contributes on a range of projects to ultimately improve the University’s employment outcomes and the University experience for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff.



The successful candidate will have a high-level customer service, and communication and networking skills, with a proven ability to build and maintain close relationships with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, organisations, colleges and employment practitioners.

You will have proven experience in the process of strategic planning, demonstrating your understanding and ability to plan, develop, implement, evaluate and report on recommendations for improvement.



You will have demonstrated knowledge and interest in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and communities and issues affecting Indigenous employment and career development, as well as a high level of understanding of equal opportunity principles, committing to these values.



Previous experience in higher education will be advantageous.



Application Details

For more information, contact Deputy Director, Human Resources, Jane Sherlock on E: jane.sherlock@anu.edu.au

ANU values diversity and inclusion and is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to those of all backgrounds and identities. For more information about staff equity at ANU, visit https://services.anu.edu.au/human-resources/respect-inclusion

Position Description & Selection Criteria